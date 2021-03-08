Int’l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord’s victims

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges have awarded $30 million (25.3 million euros) in reparations to victims of crimes for which a Congolese warlord was convicted. They include child soldiers and victims of rape and sexual slavery. Bosco Ntaganda, known as “The Terminator,” was convicted in 2019 on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for his role as a military commander during a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003. He has appealed. The court said Monday that those eligible for reparations include direct and indirect victims of “crimes against child soldiers, of rape and sexual slavery, and children born out of rape and sexual slavery.”