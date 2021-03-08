Iowa governor signs GOP-forced voting changes bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early, potentially eroding a key aspect of Democratic campaigns. Republicans in the House and Senate quickly approved the changes Monday over the opposition of all Democratic legislators. Republicans say the rules are needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state. In the last election, more than 70% of Democrats voted early.