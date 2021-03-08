Lawyers investigating Cuomo have taken on political figures

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyers tapped to investigate sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both have experience handling high-profile political cases. One, Joon Kim, was a federal prosecutor who helped oversee investigations that sent one of Cuomo’s top aides in prison on a bribery conviction. The other investigator, Anne L. Clark, is an employment lawyer who represented a woman who accused a powerful New Jersey politician of sexual harassment and sued him. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately. But he has apologized for engaging in office “banter” that he said some women “misinterpreted” as flirting.