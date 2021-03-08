Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police in the city. Detroit police say 55-year-old Chandra Moore died Friday. Moore was shot a week ago while exchanging gunfire with police outside a Detroit motel. He was wanted in Cincinnati after the deaths of his estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner, and two men: Timothy Dugar and Andrew Wesley. Detroit authorities say officers were watching the Rivertown Inn and Suites when Moore emerged from a room and began shooting at police.