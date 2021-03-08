‘March, not celebrate’ on Int’l Women’s Day in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of Kosovar women have marked International Women’s Day with a protest asking for more respect of their rights. Monday’s protest titled “Marching, Not Celebrating” was also joined by Acting President Vjosa Osmani. Men were also present, including Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti. Participants held banners and banged kitchen utensils to protest against domestic violence, of which hundreds of cases are registered with police every year. Despite significant improvements for women’s rights, like a greater presence in the parliament and other public institutions, Kosovar women still suffer domestic violence and societal discrimination.