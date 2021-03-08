Skip to Content

Medical Monday: Getting better sleep

10:21 am News 19 Daybreak

(WXOW) - Dr. Christopher Tookey of Gundersen Health System discussed ways to get a more fulfilling sleep on Medical Monday.

Dr. Tookey recommends waking up at the same time each morning, performing 20 minutes of physical activity in the early morning or evening, and avoiding electronics before bed.

Things that can hinder and affect sleep patterns include drinking caffeine within 12 hours of bed, having an uncomfortable sleep environment, and napping during the day.

