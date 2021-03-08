Meet Jesse Collins, TV’s most requested producer

NEW YORK (AP) — The calls keep coming in for veteran TV producer Jesse Collins. He executive produced this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, becoming the first Black person to do so. He’s returning to the Grammys for a 10th year, this time with a promotion to co-executive producer. And he’s set to bring his special touch to the 2021 Academy Awards, thanks to a recommendation from Oprah Winfrey. Collins called Winfrey’s co-sign “the greatest reference you could ever have.” The Emmy-nominated producer is the CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, the production company he founded in 2012. He’s had major success with TV specials like the BET Awards, the Soul Train Awards, “Black Girls Rock!” and Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow.”