Miles out at Kansas after LSU report revealed allegations

Les Miles is out as Kansas’ head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU. Last week, LSU released a 148-page review by a law firm about the university’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints. It described how Miles “tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and ‘pretty girls.’” The report also revealed then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles in 2013 to university officials. The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two season with the Jayhawks.