Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
9:16 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 63, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 49

Albany 68, Sauk Centre 41

Ashby 48, Brandon-Evansville 31

Austin 92, Albert Lea 40

Benson 74, Dawson-Boyd 64

Bloomington Jefferson 59, Minnetonka 52

Blue Earth Area 72, Fairmont 37

Carlton 67, Wrenshall 58

Central Minnesota Christian 71, MACCRAY 49

Cromwell 55, McGregor 42

DeLaSalle 72, Richfield 54

East Ridge 71, Irondale 35

Forest Lake 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 40

Fridley 73, Brooklyn Center 70

Glencoe-Silver Lake 72, Dassel-Cokato 31

Greenway 65, Ely 48

Hutchinson 55, New Prague 48

Kenyon-Wanamingo 55, Lake City 44

Lakeview 81, Yellow Medicine East 32

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59, Sibley East 27

Litchfield 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

Madelia 90, Immanuel Lutheran 46

Mankato West 66, Red Wing 50

Maple River 64, Medford 44

Marshall 66, Pipestone 40

Milaca 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 59

Mound Westonka 75, Waconia 68

Mounds View 63, Roseville 41

Northland 64, Chisholm 54

Norwood-Young America 53, Belle Plaine 48

Orono 68, Jordan 59

Parkers Prairie 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31

Pelican Rapids 82, East Grand Forks 73, OT

Pequot Lakes 74, Staples-Motley 48

Randolph 52, Schaeffer Academy 21

Red Lake County 65, Fosston 42

Rockford 83, New London-Spicer 67

Rush City 85, Braham 52

Rushford-Peterson 46, Spring Grove 40

Sebeka 64, Bertha-Hewitt 57

South Ridge 49, Barnum 46

South St. Paul 87, North St. Paul 62

Spectrum 71, Maple Lake 50

St. Anthony 68, Columbia Heights 54

St. Croix Lutheran 69, Holy Angels 61

St. Francis 84, North Branch 72

St. Paul Central 64, St. Paul Harding 51

Stewartville 66, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Stillwater 69, White Bear Lake 55

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 66, Minneota 64

Verndale 67, Swanville 50

Wayzata 83, Moorhead 67

Woodbury 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 57, Sauk Centre 23

Bethlehem Academy 49, United South Central 45

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 60, Wabasso 56

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Woodbury 42

Cromwell 83, McGregor 35

Faribault 87, Rochester Mayo 29

Fergus Falls 57, Willmar 52

Forest Lake 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 40

Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, Dassel-Cokato 50

Hayfield 65, New Richland-H-E-G 56

Heritage Christian Academy 57, Legacy Christian 40

Hermantown 71, Duluth Denfeld 31

Holdingford 60, Melrose 34

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, Dawson-Boyd 14

Mahnomen/Waubun 61, Clearbrook-Gonvick 48

Marshall 74, Pipestone 42

Mayer-Lutheran 91, Mountain Iron-Buhl 63

Minneapolis North 66, Minneapolis Southwest 46

Minneapolis South 69, Minneapolis Washburn 33

New London-Spicer 58, Rockford 43

New Prague 67, Hutchinson 32

Osakis 44, Little Falls 23

Rochester John Marshall 49, Winona 39

Rocori 65, St. Cloud Apollo 55

Royalton 54, St. Cloud Cathedral 52

Rushford-Peterson 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 72, Sleepy Eye 39

Spectrum 75, Nova Classical Academy 20

St. Anthony 68, Columbia Heights 54

St. Francis 54, North Branch 31

Tartan 59, Minneapolis Henry 40

Underwood 51, Battle Lake 30

Waconia 66, Mound Westonka 25

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52, Ada-Borup 39

Watertown-Mayer 78, Annandale 53

West Central 90, Ortonville 33

Worthington 77, Windom 68

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content