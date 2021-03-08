Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 63, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 49
Albany 68, Sauk Centre 41
Ashby 48, Brandon-Evansville 31
Austin 92, Albert Lea 40
Benson 74, Dawson-Boyd 64
Bloomington Jefferson 59, Minnetonka 52
Blue Earth Area 72, Fairmont 37
Carlton 67, Wrenshall 58
Central Minnesota Christian 71, MACCRAY 49
Cromwell 55, McGregor 42
DeLaSalle 72, Richfield 54
East Ridge 71, Irondale 35
Forest Lake 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 40
Fridley 73, Brooklyn Center 70
Glencoe-Silver Lake 72, Dassel-Cokato 31
Greenway 65, Ely 48
Hutchinson 55, New Prague 48
Kenyon-Wanamingo 55, Lake City 44
Lakeview 81, Yellow Medicine East 32
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59, Sibley East 27
Litchfield 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
Madelia 90, Immanuel Lutheran 46
Mankato West 66, Red Wing 50
Maple River 64, Medford 44
Marshall 66, Pipestone 40
Milaca 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 59
Mound Westonka 75, Waconia 68
Mounds View 63, Roseville 41
Northland 64, Chisholm 54
Norwood-Young America 53, Belle Plaine 48
Orono 68, Jordan 59
Parkers Prairie 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 31
Pelican Rapids 82, East Grand Forks 73, OT
Pequot Lakes 74, Staples-Motley 48
Randolph 52, Schaeffer Academy 21
Red Lake County 65, Fosston 42
Rockford 83, New London-Spicer 67
Rush City 85, Braham 52
Rushford-Peterson 46, Spring Grove 40
Sebeka 64, Bertha-Hewitt 57
South Ridge 49, Barnum 46
South St. Paul 87, North St. Paul 62
Spectrum 71, Maple Lake 50
St. Anthony 68, Columbia Heights 54
St. Croix Lutheran 69, Holy Angels 61
St. Francis 84, North Branch 72
St. Paul Central 64, St. Paul Harding 51
Stewartville 66, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Stillwater 69, White Bear Lake 55
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 66, Minneota 64
Verndale 67, Swanville 50
Wayzata 83, Moorhead 67
Woodbury 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 57, Sauk Centre 23
Bethlehem Academy 49, United South Central 45
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 60, Wabasso 56
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Woodbury 42
Cromwell 83, McGregor 35
Faribault 87, Rochester Mayo 29
Fergus Falls 57, Willmar 52
Forest Lake 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 40
Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, Dassel-Cokato 50
Hayfield 65, New Richland-H-E-G 56
Heritage Christian Academy 57, Legacy Christian 40
Hermantown 71, Duluth Denfeld 31
Holdingford 60, Melrose 34
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, Dawson-Boyd 14
Mahnomen/Waubun 61, Clearbrook-Gonvick 48
Marshall 74, Pipestone 42
Mayer-Lutheran 91, Mountain Iron-Buhl 63
Minneapolis North 66, Minneapolis Southwest 46
Minneapolis South 69, Minneapolis Washburn 33
New London-Spicer 58, Rockford 43
New Prague 67, Hutchinson 32
Osakis 44, Little Falls 23
Rochester John Marshall 49, Winona 39
Rocori 65, St. Cloud Apollo 55
Royalton 54, St. Cloud Cathedral 52
Rushford-Peterson 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 72, Sleepy Eye 39
Spectrum 75, Nova Classical Academy 20
St. Anthony 68, Columbia Heights 54
St. Francis 54, North Branch 31
Tartan 59, Minneapolis Henry 40
Underwood 51, Battle Lake 30
Waconia 66, Mound Westonka 25
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52, Ada-Borup 39
Watertown-Mayer 78, Annandale 53
West Central 90, Ortonville 33
Worthington 77, Windom 68
