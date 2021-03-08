New SS Simmons finally in camp with Twins after travel delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have been eagerly anticipating the addition of shortstop Andrelton Simmons this season. Getting him and his renowned glove in camp was even worth an extra wait. The native of Curaçao had been unable to leave the Caribbean island country until travel documentation was complete. The paperwork was delayed by the recent wave of extreme wintry weather. Then he had to clear COVID-19 protocols upon arrival at camp. Simmons signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Twins.