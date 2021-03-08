New this week: ‘Cherry,’ ‘Bloodlands’ & Kids’ Choice Awards

This week’s new entertainment releases includes a solo album by Nick Jonas, who explores themes of isolation and alienation on “Spaceman,” and Selena Gomez tapping into her Mexican roots with her first Spanish-language project, “Revelación.” On Apple TV+ comes “Cherry,” a new drama about PTSD and drug addiction starring Tom Holland, and over on Acorn TV, the Irish crime thriller “Bloodlands.” Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday promises to be a virtual “wild ride” that, yes, will include slime. Among the show’s creative solutions to pandemic-era safety: interactive video walls that bring celebrities and families at home together.