No. 1 UConn routs Marquette for 19th Big East championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 23 points to lead top-ranked UConn over Marquette 73-39 for the program’s 19th Big East Tournament championship. The standout freshman hit 10 of 15 shots, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Huskies, who rejoined the league this season after winning seven straight titles in the American Athletic Conference. Christyn Williams added 16 points as UConn won its 160th straight game in conference play. Camryn Taylor had 11 points for Marquette, which lost in the conference final for the fourth straight season after winning the title in 2017.