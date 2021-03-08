North side firehouse ready for a change

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - It's time for a change on La Crosse's north side when it comes to Fire Station No. 4. After 80 years of serving it's neighborhood, the La Crosse Fire Department is ready for a new firehouse. While the station has faithfully kept a four person crew assigned to the station 24/7, officials cite outdated and tight quarters for both personnel and equipment.

"You know, fire stations just like everything else have to progress," said Assistant Fire Chief Craig Snyder. "This station can only fit a smaller kind of engine, we can never put a ladder truck here or effectively respond with trucks of that type."

Future plans would include building a double house station, allowing for a bigger crew of firefighters able to stay in the station. It would also create up to date co-ed spaces if needed.

One thing that wouldn't change, the relationship between the fire department crew and their neighbors. Snyder says it's a close connection, friendly and sincere.