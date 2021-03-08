Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer’s commutation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate whose case has drawn national attention has cleared a first hurdle in his quest for a reduced sentence. The Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to advance Julius Jones’ commutation request to a second stage. The 40-year-old Jones maintains he is innocent, and his case has drawn national attention since being featured on the ABC television documentary series “The Last Defense.” Jones was convicted in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. State prosecutors say the evidence against Jones is overwhelming and have defended his death sentence.