One arrested after armed robbery in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - One man is in the Trempealeau County Jail awaiting charges after his arrest Sunday afternoon on charges connected to the armed robbery of a gas station in Arcadia.

Arcadia Police said at 1:19 p.m., they were called to the Express Mart gas station after a panic alarm was triggered. Moments later, 9-1-1 dispatch got a call from inside the store.

The person calling said a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black neck gator pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police said the clerk gave the man $100. He then left the store and drove off in a vehicle.

The vehicle was then stopped by a Trempealeau County Sheriff's Deputy. Inside the vehicle were items identified as part of the robbery.

The driver was identified by Arcadia Police as Michael William Andre, 34, of Independence. He was arrested without incident according to police and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.