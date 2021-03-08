Patton lifts Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 71-65 in Horizon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Torrey Patton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift top-seeded Cleveland State to a 71-65 win over eighth-seed Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tourney semifinals. The Vikings, who will face third-seeded Oakland or fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky in Tuesday’s title game, closed the game on a 10-1 run in the last 1:31. Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State, including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go. Josh Thomas led the Panthers with a career-high 25 points.