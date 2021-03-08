RNC maintains right to use Trump’s name in fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump’s name in its fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice. RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said in a letter Monday that the RNC, “of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.” But he maintained that Trump told RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel over the weekend that he approved of the RNC’s current use of his name.