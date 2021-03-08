Split Rock Lighthouse State Park to add new campground

BEAVER BAY, Minn. (AP) — One of Minnesota’s more popular state parks is getting a new campground. Work continues this year on a project to add Split Rock’s first drive-in camping option. The Shipwreck Creek campground is tentatively planned to open in the fall, with 46 sites with electric service and a modern shower and bathroom facility. The park near Beaver Bay currently has only walk-in and cart-in campsites. Park manager Katie Foshay tells Minnesota Public Radio News that lots of people are looking for the drive-in sites. The project also includes a parking lot for hikers and mountain bikers, to access both the Gitchi-Gami State Trail and a network of new mountain bike trails being constructed by Lake County adjacent to the park.