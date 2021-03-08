Spring-break partying falls victim to COVID-19 crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Goodbye, sunshine. Hello, study sessions. Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage beachfront partying that could raise infection rates back on campus. Many students looking to blow off steam or escape the cold are still going to hit big party spots. But many say they will be reluctantly skipping trips this year. Meanwhile, beach towns are desperate for their tourism dollars as they try to recoup some of last year’s losses. Miami tourism officials estimate they lost nearly $18 billion during Spring Break last year. Still, they’re being extra vigilant to prevent spreading the virus.