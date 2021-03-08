Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The office of Syrian President Bashar Assad says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both have only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement Monday, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 disease. It said that the 55-year-old Assad and his wife Asma will return to work after spending between two to three weeks in isolation in their home. It added that both were in “good health and in stable condition.” Syria has recorded nearly 16,000 cases of the virus in government-held parts of the country as well as 1,063 deaths.