Tomah Health vaccinates nearly 200 educators

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health said that they helped vaccinate nearly 200 educators at a clinic last week in Tomah.

“We’ve heard about the possibility of vaccines for so long but the reality really hits you when you finally get that call for an appointment to get in,” said Warrens / Wyeville Elementary schools principal Tim Gnewikow in a statement from Tomah Health. Gnewikow got his first dose on March 4. “It really was quite exciting.”

Lemonweir Elementary School Title 1 teacher Maria Klema said getting the vaccine reduced concerns she had about having to quarantine and be away from school. “For me it was a huge relief because I don’t have that time to be sick. I have been thinking about that, ‘what if I get this? I don’t have ten days to take off from school."

Tomah Health employee health nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, said since last December, more than 2,700 vaccines have been administered at Tomah Health to hospital staff, area elderly adults, along with teachers last week.

For those eligible, Anderson urged people to fill out the vaccine form available through the Monroe County Health Dept. website at https://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine/

People can also call the health department at (608) 269-8666.