UW-L Football is back on the field

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse football team was back doing football-related activities for the first time since last November, on Monday.

Shortly after head coach, Matt Janus got the job and introduced the new staff, in came the pandemic.

Once the 2020 season was canceled, Janus says the team was able to participate in socially distant practices in the weight room.

After months of learning the new offense/defense, the team was finally able to take the field.

"We've been going through a lot of playbook mentally so to be able to get out on the field and rehearse that is huge for us, as well as to do football-related activity again which really, our guys haven't done since November," said coach Janus.

As the team now practices on the field, they're not forgetting about strength conditioning.

"This spring, our primary focus continues to be our strength and conditioning program," added Janus.

There are no games being played this spring, but practicing three days a week will make up for lost time form the fall.

"Right now I think we're just trying to get our bodies right. After what had just happened with COVID, not getting as good of workouts as we could of with everything going on so for us, just getting used to throwing the ball around again, getting used to the new offense we got going again, making sure our bodies are right and I think that just helps us go right into the summer and into the new season," said senior wide receiver, Jake Simuncak.