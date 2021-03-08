Vietnam vaccinates COVID-19 front-liners with its 1st doses

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has administered its first COVID-19 doses to the front-line workers who made the nation’s relative success in controlling the pandemic possible. Health workers, contact tracers and security forces who handled quarantine duties are in the first group to get the vaccine. Vietnam has a goal to inoculate at least half of the population by the end of the year. A nurse who was injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine said: “I have been waiting for this day for a long time.” Vietnam has ordered 30 million doses from AstraZeneca, and expects to secure another 30 million of the same vaccine through COVAX. It’s negotiating with Pfizer for another 30 million. Vietnam has recorded 2,512 cases of COVID-19.