Virus aid package includes funding for train through Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill approved by the U.S. Senate over the weekend includes funding for Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which runs through northern Montana and other statesa. The Daily Inter Lake reported that Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester proposed the legislation to provide up to $166 million to reinstate furloughed Amtrak employees and restore daily service on the carrier’s routes. The bill now moves to the House. The Empire Builder and other long-distance routes were cut during the pandemic because of a massive decline in passengers. The Empire Builder route, which travels between Chicago and Seattle and Portland, Oregon, services a dozen communities in Montana.