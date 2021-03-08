Warming has no breaks heading into a new week

After a weekend of highs in the 50s, the temperatures take it up a notch. High temperatures could climb to the 60s which hasn’t occurred since November 19 for La Crosse.

Early this morning, temperatures are very mild in the 30s with clear and calm skies. A weak cold front is switching up and calming the winds down. Behind the cold front, clear skies will quickly take the temperatures up to the 50s by the afternoon. A few locations could reach their first 60-degree day today.

Tomorrow will be a chance for more of the Coulee Region to reach 60 degrees. Yet, the pattern will start to switch up. Winds will start to increase from the south, which will only allow for temperatures to soar to the 60s. Then sunshine will be obstructed by times of clouds cover. This is due to the next chance for precipitation starting to roll in.

By early Wednesday morning, showers will start to spread across Wisconsin. Light showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the day. Rain accumulations will stay under an inch.

Light showers will dissipate by Thursday morning and then temperatures start cooling down. Highs Thursday with a quick return to sunshine will bring in a high near 50 degrees. Yet, Thursday night temperatures return to below freezing.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett