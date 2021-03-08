Winona Health plans walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday for those 65+

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Health has scheduled a walk-in clinic for those 65 and over who want the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's set for Thursday, March 11 starting at 8 a.m.

All Winona and Fillmore County residents and Winona Health patients who live outside those counties age 65 and older can come in and received their first dose of the vaccine at the Parkview Office Building at 855 Mankato Avenue. The building is adjacent to the hospital.

A photo ID is required.

In a release from Winona Health Monday, it said it expects to have 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for patients.

For those receiving either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, there is a second shot required. Those getting their first dose receive a vaccination card that confirms which vaccine was given, along with the date and location of the vaccine clinic. Winona Health will provide a reminder card for the second dose appointment and date.

All COVID-19 vaccinations take place in the Parkview Office Building.

The release from Winona Health said that they're encouraging community members to get the vaccine wherever they can get access to it first regardless of location.