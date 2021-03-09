Applications for 2021 Elk hunt are now open

(WAOW) — Applications for the fourth ever elk hunt in Wisconsin are now open.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), hunters have until May 31 to apply for the hunt. That hunt will then take place from Oct. 16-Nov. 14 and Dec. 9-17, 2021.

In 2020, the northern herd elk population rose to 300. DNR anticipates growth in the herd again this year. Currently, it's the only management zone excepted to be included in the hunt.

Last year, five tags were issued to state hunters, and an equal number allocated to the Ojibwe tribes.

The quota is not set yet for this season, the Natural Resources Board will make that decision in May. Winning hunters will be notified in June.