Biden joining summit with key Asia-Pacific ‘Quad’ leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will join the first-ever meeting of the leaders of Japan, India and Australia on Friday as he seeks greater cooperation with U.S. allies to counter China’s strength in the region. Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007 after the nations provided relief to Indonesia following the 2004 tsunami there. But this virtual gathering marks the first time all four leaders will come together. Biden has said he sees cooperation with U.S. allies in the region as a central focus of his strategy to deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.