Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has Major trouble. Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused “a minor injury” to someone from the security team that he didn’t know. Major is 3 and the younger of the Bidens’ pair of German shepherds. He burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden broke a bone in his right foot when he slipped while playing with him. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the dogs “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and people.” She says plans are in place to send them to Delaware for care while Biden’s wife, Jill, travels this week.