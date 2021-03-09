Bird hunting: DNR wants your input on the fall season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host virtual public meetings to gather Wisconsinites' input on the proposed 2021 migratory bird hunting season structures.

According to a DNR news release, meetings will be held on Mar. 16, 17 and 18. They encourage the public to attend and then provide feedback on their website on Mar. 19.

Your feedback on the department’s season structure recommendations will be reviewed by the Wisconsin Natural Resource Board, the release said.

“Because of COVID-19 restrictions on the 2020 spring surveys, the 2021 waterfowl seasons will be based on the 2019 continental waterfowl population estimates,” DNR Migratory Game Bird Ecologist Taylor Finger said.

“With average precipitation last fall and this winter in Wisconsin, we expect populations to remain stable in 2021. If we have favorable conditions this fall, hunters can expect good waterfowl hunting opportunities,” Finger concluded.