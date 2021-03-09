Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People who live and work in western Wisconsin can start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Cleary Alumni Center on UW-La Crosse's campus.

The clinic is set to stay open indefinitely from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Vaccinators are prioritizing people 65 and older plus those living with compromised immune systems.

"It was very easy," Barbara Hundt said after receiving her first dose. "My children feel more confident if I have it visiting them because they're too young to get it [the vaccine]."

"It's going to be a little bit of work off of the shoulders of people who have been working so hard for the last year and an easy place for people to set up an appointment, to get phone support to schedule if they need it and to come and receive their vaccine for COVID-19," La Crosse County Health Department public information officer Maggie Smith. "We really hope people continue to trust the science and know that all of the experts have concluded that vaccines are safe and effective and protect you from severe disease with COVID-19 as well as death and hospitalization. Moving forward, the more people are vaccinated the quicker we return to a normal life."

She also said Minnesota residents that work in the Coulee Region but live across the border can get vaccinated at the clinic.

"This site is intended for anyone who lives, works, or studies in Wisconsin," Smith said. "So being a border county that's going to include some people who are across state lines. We're not going to be turning people away."

It is not a walk-in clinic so people need to schedule an appointment once health officials contact them either through email or phone.

People can register or see if they qualify here:

Vaccinate.Wi.Gov

Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 1-800-684-1064

La Crosse County Health Department: 608-785-6240

Health officials said for the first week they would only administer the Moderna vaccine, but when supply and demand increases they could add doses.

"Any vaccine that is available to you whether it's Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. They are all safe and effective at preventing severe COVID-19 death and hospitalization," Smith said. "Whatever shot is available we want you to get it when you can."

