Effects worker sentenced for illegal explosives on movie set

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A special effects worker has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing explosives while working on a movie starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman. A U.S. District Court judge in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday sentenced Robert Christopher Bailey to 30 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty in 2019 to providing pyrotechnic effects for the movie “The Poison Rose” despite a prior felony conviction that kept him from having an explosives license. Court documents say authorities investigated Bailey after receiving complaints from people on the Georgia movie set, including one that Travolta was “hit with sparks and treated for a minor injury during a mishap with special effects.”