EXPLAINER: Why Senegal protesters are clashing with police

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Deadly protests have erupted over the past week in the West African nation of Senegal, long considered a bastion of democracy and a regional leader on diplomacy issues. Anti-government protesters have set supermarkets ablaze and lobbed rocks at riot police in a rare display of violence on the streets of the capital, Dakar. Senegalese President Macky Sall went on national television late Monday, six days after the protesters first began demonstrating. He acknowledged the financial pain many Senegalese are experiencing and agreed to trim the nightly curfew by three hours. Yet he cautioned demonstrators against continuing to foment unrest, saying: “When you ransack a business you don’t create jobs, you destroy them.”