Families look forward to in-person visits following new CDC guidance

MADISON (WKOW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports it’s safe for fully vaccinated grandparents to see their unvaccinated family.

Alisa Sleep, a mom of three, said she was “elated” to hear the news Monday.

“It was really exciting for me because we haven’t seen my parents in several months, and they will be fully vaccinated as of this week,” she said. “We all just really want to see them, but we also want to be safe, so it’s great news.”

Sleep said the last time her children saw their grandparents in person was in early fall.

“Since then, the numbers went up and we weren’t really able to be outside,” she said. “We’ve just been really cautious.”

Under the new CDC guidance, families can safely meet indoors without masks or social distancing as long as those who are most vulnerable are fully vaccinated.

Sleep said her family is already planning to take advantage of the new regulations.

Her twins are turning seven next week. The beginning of the pandemic marked their sixth birthday, but Sleep said this year will be different.

“This year after their birthday, we’re gonna see my parents,” she said. “That’s probably the best birthday gift that my kids could have … I kind of get teary eyed just thinking about it. I know there will be it’s, it’s gonna be really exciting for everybody and probably a little bit emotional.”

She said her family is still going to be following COVID-19 precautions, but she is glad some normal experiences are returning.

“A lot of people are at that point where we want to be cautious, but we also want to be able to start seeing loved ones and to be able to have some of those normal life moments back that we kind of took for granted until this year,” she said.

Though the past year has been full of challenges, Sleep said she has loved watching her children build resilience, and she’s glad technology was able to fill the gaps when in-person visits weren’t possible.

“When I was a child, if we were going through a pandemic, I wouldn’t have been able to FaceTime Grandpa and Grandma,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do a Zoom with my loved ones, and so that is something that we’re fortunate for. But it’s also become clear that we need that physical connection as well with loved ones. So after this is all done, we can hopefully have both.”