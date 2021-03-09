Firefighters, faith leaders team up to vaccinate vulnerable

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — Getting the coveted coronavirus vaccine has been tremendously difficult for many older adults due to complicated and overtaxed websites and bureaucracies. That’s even more so for those who have disabilities, are homebound or have no family to help. But in Miami Beach, faith leaders and the fire department have joined resources to expedite getting shots in the arms of older adults starting with the homebound and those in low-income housing. Through late February the initiative was responsible for delivering 5,466 shots in the city, where a relatively high 17% of its 90,000 residents are 65 and over. The effort has won plaudits from the newly vaccinated and their relieved relatives.