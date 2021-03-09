German museums tentatively reopen as virus restrictions ease

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — More than 100 Andy Warhol originals have been hanging on the walls of Cologne’s Museum Ludwig since mid-December with nobody to view them after coronavirus restrictions shut down galleries across the country. That changed on Tuesday as the facility opened its doors to limited numbers of guests as the government eased restrictions to allow some museums, galleries and certain other cultural venues to begin receiving visitors again. “You can imagine how happy we all are here at that house that finally the audience for whom we created the exhibition can also see it,” said curator Yilmaz Dziewior.