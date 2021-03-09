Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jewish communities in Gulf Arab states are emerging from the shadows and raising their public profiles, half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel. Kosher food is now available. Jewish holidays are celebrated publicly. There is even a fledgling religious court to sort out issues such as marriages and divorces. The leader of Bahrain’s Jewish community says things are slowly improving. Ebrahim Nonoo, who heads a new umbrella group for the tiny Jewish populations in the six Arab monarchies of the Gulf Cooperation Council, says their goal is to allow greater acceptance of Jewish life in the region.