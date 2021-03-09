Central springs ahead into alternate football season

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) How about some Friday night lights in the spring?

About a dozen local teams will take advantage of the spring alternative football season.

This week is the first week of practice.

The Central River Hawks held one summer practice together in-person, but that was it until this week.

Their fall season was postponed before it even began.

But head coach Tony Servais has nearly 70 players out for spring football, and like many coaches and players, he's just grateful to have any sort of season.

"First of all, we want to play as many games as we can. In today's day you never know if you'll have to quarantine or something like that. So our goal is to play five games, number one, then to compete in all of those games and do the best we can. We've got a great schedule with the two Eau Claire schools. We've got Superior. We've got Holmen and Logan," Servais said.

"I'm ecstatic. It's been a long time coming. I'm ready to just hit the field and hit the ground running. Just being with the guys and just being with everybody, just trying to make it a special season," said senior cornerback Deston Woollery.

Central will open the season Thursday, March 25 against Eau Claire Memorial.