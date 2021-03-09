Italy rejects two-state deal for ethnically divided Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Italy’s foreign minister says that his country strongly disapproves of any deal to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus that doesn’t conform to an already agreed-upon federal framework that’s spelled out in United Nations resolutions. Luigi Di Maio said he gave the assurance to his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides after talks on Tuesday. Di Maio’s remarks come amid Turkish and Turkish Cypriot calls to put federation aside as a compromise solution to end the east Mediterranean island nation’s 46-year split and instead forge an arrangement based on two equal states. U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal meeting in Geneva next month to gauge chances of resuming Cyprus peace talks.