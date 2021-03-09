Japan seeks ‘recovery of people’s hearts’ decade after quake

TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — Ten years after Japan’s earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, the lives of many who survived are still on hold. One man learned to dive in order to look for his wife’s remains. A soy sauce maker rebuilt his family business — but lost his customer base. A rice farmer refused to leave even as dozens of neighboring homes remain empty. On March 11, 2011, one of the biggest temblors on record touched off a massive tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people and setting off catastrophic meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. Nearly half a million people were displaced. Tens of thousands still haven’t returned home, and many are struggling to rebuild.