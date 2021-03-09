Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous cook up a friendship

NEW YORK (AP) — A chance meeting at a dinner party by two people reluctant to be at that dinner party has resulted in a cookbook perfect for your next dinner party. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of “Modern Family,” and food writer Julie Tanous have teamed up for “Food Between Friends.” The book blends dishes inspired by her native South and his New Mexico influences. It’s a breezy, funny celebration of both cuisines in sections on brunch, fish, chicken, beef, desserts, starters, drinks and vegetarian dishes. Both regions come through beautifully for example in the green chili chicken enchilada pot pie, which takes the spirit of the South and brings it into the Southwest.