Kerry in Brussels for climate change talks with EU officials

BRUSSELS (AP) — US special envoy for climate John Kerry is traveling to Brussels to discuss transatlantic cooperation on climate issues. His visit Tuesday with European officials comes after President Joe Biden decided that the United States should rejoin the global effort to curb climate change. Biden has said that fighting global warming is among his highest priorities. Kerry will meet with the EU’s top official, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as its top diplomat and climate change officials. He plans to discuss preparations for the next U.N. climate summit, which is being held in Glasgow in November.