Man charged after Missouri trooper headquarters shooting

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged more than two months after police say he fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City office for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before being shot by troopers. Court records show 28-year-old Tayland Rahim, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Investigators say people inside the Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit heard shots the night of Jan. 4. Troopers then saw Rahim approach the main entrance before firing. Investigators say he was shot after he didn’t comply with several orders from the troopers. No law enforcement officials were injured. Rahim remains hospitalized for his injuries from the shootout. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him.