Man convicted of murder in death of 4-week-old child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing a 4-week-old child in 2018. A Fayette County jury on Tuesday convicted Dean Alan Hettinger, of Westgate, of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Prosecutors say 4-week-old Holten Smith was hospitalized in Sumner in April 2018. KCRG-TV reports the child died a month later. Doctors said he had a brain bleed and an autopsy found 36 rib fractures. Hettinger was one of the child’s caretakers. He faces a mandatory life sentence plus up to 50 years when he is sentenced.