Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 6, Lake of the Woods 3
Bemidji 4, Alexandria 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Holy Angels 1
Blake 5, Hastings 1
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Buffalo 0
Cambridge-Isanti 7, North Branch 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Duluth Denfeld 3
Delano 5, Chanhassen 1
Dodge County 3, Chisago Lakes 0
East Grand Forks 6, Thief River Falls 2
Edina 3, Eden Prairie 3
Grand Rapids 7, Roseau 3
Greenway 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Henry Sibley 12, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 0
Hermantown 4, Duluth East 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 6, Proctor 2
Little Falls 4, Fergus Falls 3
Mahtomedi 10, South St. Paul 1
Monticello 4, Princeton 0
Mora/Milaca Co-op 6, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 5
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
New Prague 4, Mound Westonka 3
New Ulm 4, Marshall 0
Orono 3, Hutchinson 2
Owatonna 4, Rochester Mayo 2
St. Michael-Albertville 7, Brainerd 0
Tartan 7, Simley 3
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 7, International Falls 1
Waconia 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4
Wadena-Deer Creek 2, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 1
White Bear Lake 8, East Ridge 1
Windom 4, Redwood Valley 2
Worthington 5, Fairmont 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Bemidji 0
Andover 11, Centennial 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Minneapolis 0
Blaine 3, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Crookston 3, Detroit Lakes 1
Duluth Marshall 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 1
East Ridge 3, Woodbury 2, OT
Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2
Gentry 7, Chisago Lakes 1
Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Maple Grove 8, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0
Marshall 7, Worthington 4
Minnetonka 4, Blake 2
Moorhead 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1, OT
Mound Westonka 5, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0
New Ulm 13, Waseca 0
North Shore Storm 1, Princeton 0
North/Tartan Co-op 3, South St. Paul 1
Orono 3, Hutchinson 2
Owatonna 7, Austin 0
Pine City 2, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 6, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0
Rochester Century 6, Winona 0
Rogers 7, Osseo/Park Center 5
Roseau 7, East Grand Forks 0
St. Cloud Girls Hockey 5, Northern Lakes 1
Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0
Windom 4, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/