Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
12:03 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston Co-op 6, Lake of the Woods 3

Bemidji 4, Alexandria 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Holy Angels 1

Blake 5, Hastings 1

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Buffalo 0

Cambridge-Isanti 7, North Branch 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Duluth Denfeld 3

Delano 5, Chanhassen 1

Dodge County 3, Chisago Lakes 0

East Grand Forks 6, Thief River Falls 2

Edina 3, Eden Prairie 3

Grand Rapids 7, Roseau 3

Greenway 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 1

Henry Sibley 12, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 0

Hermantown 4, Duluth East 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 6, Proctor 2

Little Falls 4, Fergus Falls 3

Mahtomedi 10, South St. Paul 1

Monticello 4, Princeton 0

Mora/Milaca Co-op 6, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 5

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

New Prague 4, Mound Westonka 3

New Ulm 4, Marshall 0

Orono 3, Hutchinson 2

Owatonna 4, Rochester Mayo 2

St. Michael-Albertville 7, Brainerd 0

Tartan 7, Simley 3

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 7, International Falls 1

Waconia 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4

Wadena-Deer Creek 2, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 1

White Bear Lake 8, East Ridge 1

Windom 4, Redwood Valley 2

Worthington 5, Fairmont 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Bemidji 0

Andover 11, Centennial 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Minneapolis 0

Blaine 3, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Crookston 3, Detroit Lakes 1

Duluth Marshall 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 1

East Ridge 3, Woodbury 2, OT

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2

Gentry 7, Chisago Lakes 1

Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1

Maple Grove 8, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0

Marshall 7, Worthington 4

Minnetonka 4, Blake 2

Moorhead 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1, OT

Mound Westonka 5, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0

New Ulm 13, Waseca 0

North Shore Storm 1, Princeton 0

North/Tartan Co-op 3, South St. Paul 1

Orono 3, Hutchinson 2

Owatonna 7, Austin 0

Pine City 2, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 6, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Rochester Century 6, Winona 0

Rogers 7, Osseo/Park Center 5

Roseau 7, East Grand Forks 0

St. Cloud Girls Hockey 5, Northern Lakes 1

Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0

Windom 4, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content