‘Nomadland,’ ‘Rocks’ lead notably more diverse BAFTA noms

Following an outcry over the lack of diversity in last year’s nominees and an overhaul of its rules and regulations, the EE British Film Academy Awards on Tuesday unveiled a far more inclusive field of nominees. The nominees include record nods for female directors and a leading seven nominations for Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks.” Much like previous Academy Awards controversies, last year’s nominations by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts spawned a #BaftasSoWhite hashtag and were denounced for their all-male directing nominees and all-white acting nominees. The British academy responded with a seven-month review and changes. The results on Tuesday made for a radically different BAFTAs, including four women nominated for best director.