Packers to keep general seating ticket prices flat for 2021; season may have 17 games

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have announced they will keep general seating ticket prices flat for the 2021 season. All per game prices will be the same as 2020.

Here are the pricing structures: end zone seats are $58 for preseason, $118 for regular season; south end zone 700 level seats are $61 for preseason, $121 for regular season; south end zone 600 level seats are $64 for preseason, $129 for regular season; end zone to the 20‐yard line seats are $69 for preseason, $134 for regular season; between the 20-yard lines seats are $74 for preseason, $149 for the regular season.

“We’re pleased to keep our prices flat this year to reflect that many of our Season Ticket Holders could not attend games last season,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to ticket holders. “We are hopeful and optimistic that we’ll be able to enjoy games with our Season Ticket Holders at Lambeau Field in 2021, and we look forward to the potential expansion of the NFL regular-season schedule.”

If attendance is limited by COVID-related restrictions, the Packers plan to use the same refund policy as last season.

The Packers announced the NFL may move to a 17-game regular-season as soon as this season. That would mean a three-game preseason schedule. Each team would have either nine home regular-season games and one home preseason game or eight home regular-season games and two home preseason games.