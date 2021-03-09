Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU

MILAN (AP) — Russia has signed a deal to produce 10 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy this year. The deal was announced Tuesday by the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce. It was signed by Adienne Srl, the Italian subsidiary of a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The Italian-Russian chamber of commerce says Russian authorities are working on 20 similar collaborations across Europe and that Sputnik V has been registered in 45 nations worldwide.