Split Cyprus defends razor wire to halt migrant crossovers

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The government of ethnically split Cyprus has come under fire over a decision to lay razor wire along a section of a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to stem migrant inflows from the island’s breakaway north. Critics charge that the “ineffective” scheme only feeds fears of cementing partition amid a renewed push to resume dormant peace talks. They also say the move only leaves “huge question marks since it implies the delineation of borders and entrenching our homeland’s division.” The government on Tuesday defended the move as legal and said that in imparts no “political or other message” other than to obstruct “unchecked migrant inflows that Turkey feeds by design.”