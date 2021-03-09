State leaders stress the importance of phase II of Prairie Springs Science Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Seven state leaders gathered at UW-La Crosse's Crowley Hall Tuesday morning to stress the importance of Prairie Springs Science Center Phase II.

Phase I of the Prairie Springs Science Center was completed in 2018 for $82 million. Now the leaders are urging state legislators to give the approval for Phase II, which would demolish Cowley Hall and construct another building that would complete the science center project.

The news conference began with UWL Chancellor Joe Gow discussing the importance of this next step.

"Science and health, could those words be ever more relevant than they are right now?" asked Gow. "It's a big part of what we are all about. We have 10,500 students here at UWL and over 50 percent of them are majors in the college of science and health and 20 percent of them are going to have careers in health professions."

Gow explained that it is part of their tradition to be a science education school system which is why the continuation of this project is crucial.

"We really need to get the project that began over there (Prairie Springs Phase I), finished over here (Prairie Springs Phase II)," said Gow.

Phase I included laboratories but now what they said they need in Phase II is modern classrooms.

Cowley Hall was built in 1964-65 and since then, science education has changed dramatically so Gow said it is a vitally important project for them.

Gow explained that Governor Tony Evers put this Phase II project in his recent budget proposal. He said both UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson and Governor Tony Evers are two of the biggest supporters of this project.

Thompson explained that science has come so far in the last year and after the pandemic we have all been through, we have learned so much.

"Who better than our young men and women who are going to college to learn about the future in science and healthcare," said Thompson. "There isn't a better subject to be involved in right now than in healthcare and who better than La Crosse to develop the future leaders for Mayo, for Gundersen, two fantastic hospital systems."

Thompson explained that these hospitals need young men and women to come in and assume the leadership roles of tomorrow and these advancements could play a role in that.

"I want, the chancellor wants, the governor wants, and the legislators want the Prairie Science Center to be the epicenter of that health," said Thompson.

He explained that when it rains outside, at least an inch of water comes through the entrance door of Cowley Hall. How can students go from advanced laboratories developed in Phase I to a lecture hall that they are wading in water, Thompson asked.

"We want La Crosse, the suburb of Elroy, the center of excellence, the center of the universe, to be able to show this state and the world what we can do," said Thompson.

He explained that legislators have to come together in a bi-partisan way and get this done.

Both CEO at Gundersen Health System Dr. Scott Rathgaber, and Paul Mueller, Regional Vice President of Mayo Health System expressed their endorsement in Phase II.

"We stand really just a few feet from that remarkable first phase of strengthening education for the next generation in the sciences and it is indeed a beautiful building," said Dr. Rathgaber. "As the region's largest employer, with well over 1 million patient visits per year, Gundersen Health System relies strongly on a steady supply of intelligent, well-trained professionals to deliver our promise of care and to drive the necessary healthcare innovations for the future."

Dr. Rathgaber explained that they hope to get that from the La Crosse community and those that pass through the UWL halls.

"I am couraged by the investment to keep that pipeline of local expertise filled through the modern facilities like the Prairie Springs Science Center," said Rathgaber.

Mueller expressed Mayo's encouragement as well.

"We've talked about science and the need for science education and what better year than this past year to understand the need for scientists, science education, educators, and healthcare personnel than this pandemic," said Mueller.

He said it truly comes down to saving lives which is what science education is all about.

"This project receives our organization, Mayo Clinic's highest and most unreserved recommendation and endorsement to get from what's over there to what's over here in the classrooms," said Mueller.

Both Senator Brad Pfaff and Representative Jill Billings expressed the importance of this second phase as well. Governor Tony Evers said it's up to the legislators to step up and approve the funding for the project in his budget.